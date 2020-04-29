Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on Ballardsville Road identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in a crash that shut down part of Ballardsville Road near Worthington Place.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the motorcycle and SUV crashed near the intersection.
The motorcyclist was identified Wednesday at 27-year-old Troy Eberenz.
Smiley said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but Eberenz was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The driver of the SUV was not hurt, but a passenger in the car was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
