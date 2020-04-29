Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on Ballardsville Road identified

Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on Ballardsville Road identified
Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Ballardsville Road. (Source: Associated Press)
By Shellie Sylvestri | April 29, 2020 at 12:31 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 12:55 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in a crash that shut down part of Ballardsville Road near Worthington Place.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the motorcycle and SUV crashed near the intersection.

The motorcyclist was identified Wednesday at 27-year-old Troy Eberenz.

Smiley said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but Eberenz was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The driver of the SUV was not hurt, but a passenger in the car was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.