Popular Louisville event promoter killed, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For one of Louisville’s latest homicide victims, the lyrics of his songs became far too real.
Stefon Javon Fletcher, otherwise known as Fonn, was a local music artist and event promoter who was popular and well-known in the college party scene.
His music often talked about violence and life on the streets of Louisville. It’s a life that for some comes with bits of glory, but also with bloodshed.
Fonn shot and killed Monday, just after 6 p.m. on Runic Way, however, police do not believe he was targeted. He was one of three homicides in Louisville in three days.
Fonn’s loved ones said he is gone too soon. At 23, he had found success as an event promoter, played music at venues all over town and had an album set for release. Fonn had a promising career with his group TTU, which was named College Promotor of the Year two years in a row by the Kentucky Urban Entertainment Awards.
Monday, all of Fonn’s successes came to a violent end.
LMPD has not yet made an arrest in the case.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.