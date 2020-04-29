StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

Windy already today and once we add some thunderstorms into the mix, gusts over 50 mph may be possible in a few locations. Be sure to stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for updates.
The wind/storms are part of a strong low pressure that is swinging a cold front through today. The pressure drop has been steady this morning so if you have feeling the aches & pains, you know why.
We will be on the cooler side of this system tonight into Thursday. This also means lots of clouds, scattered showers and cool temperatures that will struggle through the 50s.
The hope is that this low will pack up and leave town on Friday, but if it is sluggish in doing so....we may get an extra day of clouds/drizzle and cool weather. Otherwise, it won’t take long for the early May sunshine to warm us up to at least 70. We’ll have a better idea on that as we get a bit closer.
The weekend looks warm with highs in the lower 80s. The Sunday system is slowing down a bit and looks more likely to arrive Sunday night. There is still a severe risk for this wave so we’ll need to watch it.
