Vaccine rate drop is a concern for pediatricians during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amid the current pandemic, a new concern is rising. Vaccination rates are dropping.
Pediatricians are seeing significant drops in well-child visits, including those for routine vaccinations.
Doctors say now is not the time to fall behind.
Ashlee Edwards is a mother of two.
“My son has a disorder where he can spike very high fevers,” Edwards said. “So with the coronavirus that is scary in itself.”
Edward’s 4-year-old Grayson was due for his routine vaccinations. Edwards admits she was nervous about taking him to the doctor’s office.
“It’s a whole anxiety thing, it gives you anxiety,” Edwards said. “Just worried about being stuck with someone in a waiting room because you don’t know about where they have been.”
Edwards called her son’s pediatrician office to see what they were doing to keep people safe during the pandemic.
“It was actually better than I expected it to be,” Edwards said. “She called us when there was no one in the waiting room, no one in the hallways.”
“Parents are worried that bringing their children into the office may be more risky than getting vaccines,” Dr. Becky Carothers, from Norton Children’s Broadway, said.
Carothers said if children do not get their vaccinations, we could see outbreaks of preventable diseases much more serious to children than COVID-19.
“With immune systems not being ready for that illness, if your child becomes in contact with that illness they can get that infection such as pertussis which is whooping cough, measles, chicken pox,” Dr. Carothers said.
As for Edwards, she said she feels a lot better after taking her son to get his vaccinations. She said she’s relieved she took her son in for his well check and offers this advice to any parents feeling nervous about taking their children to the doctor.
“Call your doctor’s office, make sure they explain to you their procedure,” Edwards said.
As restrictions are easing, doctors are able to see more patients in person in the office including older children. So, if your child is behind on vaccinations, physicians encourage not to wait.
Doctors are also using telehealth for non-vaccination issues to minimize people coming into office.
