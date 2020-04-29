With more people at home, less are playing Kentucky Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With more people cooped up, less people are playing the lottery.
Mega Millions and Powerball sales are down 50 percent in Kentucky, or nearly $9.2 million dollars, compared to the same period last year.
Despite the lower numbers, lottery officials say the education commitment to the state will still be honored. More than 125,000 students were given more than $250 million dollars last year for college expenses through Kentucky Lottery-funded scholarships.
