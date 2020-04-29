12-year-old boy missing from Southern Indiana

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County (Ind.) Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 12-year-old boy.
Jaysen Miller was last seen late Tuesday night at his home in Jefferson County.
He was wearing a black sweatshirt with gray stripes just below the neck on the front, and gray Nike shoes.
Jaysen has blondish-brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-1 and weighs 110 pounds.
Anyone with information about the boy’s location is urged to call Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 812-265-2648.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.