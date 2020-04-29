12-year-old boy missing from Southern Indiana

12-year-old boy missing from Southern Indiana
Jaysen Miller was last seen late Tuesday night at his home in Jefferson County, Ind. (Source: Family photo)
By WAVE3.com Staff | April 29, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 4:55 PM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County (Ind.) Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 12-year-old boy.

Jaysen Miller was last seen late Tuesday night at his home in Jefferson County.

He was wearing a black sweatshirt with gray stripes just below the neck on the front, and gray Nike shoes.

Jaysen has blondish-brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-1 and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about the boy’s location is urged to call Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 812-265-2648.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating 12 year old Jaysen Miller. ...

Posted by Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.