Baffert Talks Arkansas, Kentucky Derby

One advantage Bob Baffert has had every year at the Kentucky Derby is in-house meteorologist son, Bode Baffert. But, it seems like this year, Bode is taking a break from his calling. “Bode’s been slacking on me. There’s no racing going on. If we were in Kentucky he would be telling me every update. When to train. When not to,” said Bob Baffert. One thing we do know about Kentucky weather, when the Derby is actually run on the first Saturday in September, it’s going to be hot. “I’m telling you, one thing about it, you know it’s going to be warm. So, my wife Jill. She doesn’t have to buy two outfits. One outfit will do,” said Baffert.