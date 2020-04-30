Baffert Talks Arkansas, Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “I should’ve been at Jeff Ruby’s last night having big ol’ steak, you know?” joked hall of fame horse trainer, Bob Baffert when asked about the Kentucky Derby not running this week. However, he will have a couple of favorites running in a Derby on Saturday, it just won’t be in Kentucky. “It’s weird. It’s strange, but fortunate for me we’re running in the Arkansas Derby this week,” said Baffert.
Baffert trained horses Charlatan and Nadal are the favorites in the two divisions of Saturday’s Arkansas Derby. “You know, they’re good horses. Charlatan, he’s like a smaller version of Justify. Fast horse. We’re going to learn more about him this week. Nadal is a really good horse. He ran a big race last time. So, it will be interesting to see which division goes faster than the other,” said Baffert.
One advantage Bob Baffert has had every year at the Kentucky Derby is in-house meteorologist son, Bode Baffert. But, it seems like this year, Bode is taking a break from his calling. “Bode’s been slacking on me. There’s no racing going on. If we were in Kentucky he would be telling me every update. When to train. When not to,” said Bob Baffert. One thing we do know about Kentucky weather, when the Derby is actually run on the first Saturday in September, it’s going to be hot. “I’m telling you, one thing about it, you know it’s going to be warm. So, my wife Jill. She doesn’t have to buy two outfits. One outfit will do,” said Baffert.
