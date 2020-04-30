Beshear says state budget shortfall could hit $496 million

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday said the state’s budget shortfall could be in the neighborhood of half a billion dollars when the fiscal year ends June 30.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said the deficit could range between $319 million and $496 million. The governor said such a shortfall would impact some of the state’s most important priorities.
“It’s education, public safety, it’s so many important programs that are absolutely critical, especially for those living paycheck to paycheck,” he said, adding that without federal aid, the state will endure another rough ride during the next fiscal year starting July 1.
“The recession will be longer, and unemployment will be greater,” Beshear said.
This week, the governor laid out the state’s multi-phase plan to gradually reopen for business. Beginning May 11, manufacturing and construction businesses, vehicle or vessel dealerships, professional services (50%), horse racing (no fans), and pet grooming/boarding businesses can reopen.
Phases 2 and 3 are slated for May 20 and May 25, but Beshear said all dates are subject to change.
“We wouldn’t be doing it if we didn’t think it was safe,” he said. "Everything’s dependent on the virus. If we have a spike, you can bet we’re going to take the extra steps to protect everybody.”
Beshear also said he and his team will continue to keep a close eye on the data.
“By doing a very gradual and phased re-opening with strict guidelines, we can do it safely at a time when we know where the contagion isn’t increasing,” he said. “I believe that we will see we are on the decrease in May. Again, the numbers have to bear that out, but we have now been plateaued for about three weeks.
The governor said the state’s 500,000 SNAP recipients can now use those benefits for online purchases at Amazon and Walmart.
Also Thursday, Beshear confirmed 174 new coronavirus cases, and five more deaths. Those updates push the state totals to 4,708 and 240, respectively.
The governor also shared some noteworthy statistics:
+ 56,511 Kentuckians have been tested
+ 1,375 have been hospitalized; 330 are currently hospitalized
+ 648 have been in an ICU; 178 are currently in an ICU
+ 1,675 residents have recovered
