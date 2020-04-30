Churchill Downs prepares for return of horses and horsemen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs says horses will return to the barns as the backside will reopens on May 11 under a phased, systematic approach.
There's still no start date for the Spring Meet, but we do know it'll be spectator free. The date will be announced once Churchill evaluates the incoming horse population, and load-in procedures.
The track says they are taking every precaution possible to keep people safe.
"Right off the bat, when you enter the first time, there will be COVID-19 testing," said Darren Rogers, Senior director of communicaitons for Churchill Downs. "Anytime someone comes into the facility there's a minimum required is a cloth mask face covering, and must pass medical screening, including a temperature reading."
Each person will get a color-coded wristband, to show they’ve passed that day’s screening. A new color will be used each day to make sure everyone has been screened.
