Daughters of the American Revolution make masks for essential workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local service group has been busy making masks for essential workers.
Thursday, Daughters of American Revolution in Louisville made their second delivery of masks to the U.S. Coast Guard Office.
Members in the local chapter have spent the past six weeks making more than 3,000 masks. They’ve been making it happen with a volunteer dropping fabric and materials off on the porch, sewing them, then coordinating pickup and delivery.
Nationwide, Daughters of the American Revolution members have made 250,000 fabric masks for essential workers.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.