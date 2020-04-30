Ford to announce employee health, safety plans ahead of reopening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ford is expected to announce plans on how it will reopen its plants across the country on Thursday.
Ford’s Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley, Chief Human Resources Officer Kiersten Robinson and Chief Manufacturing and Labor Affairs Officer Gary Johnson will host a press conference at noon.
Ford will release details about how it will reopen their plants while protecting workers from the novel coronavirus.
Ford has not announced a date when production will resume in North America.
