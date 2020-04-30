FORECAST: Cloudy and cool with drizzle, spotty showers

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cloudy and Cool Thursday
- Warmer Weather Kicks in Friday into the Weekend
- Strong T-storms Possible Sunday Evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - April ends with spotty showers and drizzle passing through the region from time to time. Clouds and a northwest wind will limit highs to the 50s.
Drizzle continues through the evening hours. Clouds decrease from west to east at a very close rate overnight as lows slide into the 40s.
Clouds continue to decrease on Friday morning. There will be some afternoon high clouds but they are not expected to impact temperatures greatly. Highs will warm to near 70°. A warm front pushes in to allow for a warmer Friday night. There could be a few sprinkles as the front passes by.
Saturday will feature a decent amount of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will be warm on Sunday as well but showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop later in the day. Stay close to the forecast for updates on that system.
