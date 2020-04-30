FORECAST: Drizzle ends overnight bringing a much improved Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Tonight: Drizzle ends
- Friday: 70s to start the month of May
- Sunday: Storms return
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You can expect the drizzle to continue through the evening hours. Clouds will decrease from west to east slowly overnight as lows slide into the 40s.
A much better Friday takes shape with clouds decreasing through the morning. Some afternoon sunshine with highs reaching near 70° will make for a great start to May - on what would've been Oaks Day!
A warm front pushes in to allow for a warmer Friday night. There could be a few sprinkles as the front passes by.
We'll keep a small shower and storm chance in the Saturday forecast, but the vast majority of us will stay dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. Enjoy!
Rain chances linger through Thursday as the low-pressure slowly moves to the east.
