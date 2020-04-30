FORECAST: Improving weather starting Friday

By Kevin Harned | April 28, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT - Updated May 1 at 12:08 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drizzle is finally ending with clouds decreasing from west to east slowly overnight as lows slide into the 40s.

A much better Friday takes shape with clouds lingering through some of the morning. Some afternoon sunshine with highs reaching near 70° will make for a great start to May on what would’ve been Oaks Day!

A warm front pushes in to allow for a warmer Friday night. There could be a few sprinkles as the front passes by.

On Saturday we’ll keep a small shower and storm chance in the forecast, but the vast majority of us will stay dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. Enjoy!

