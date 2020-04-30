Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a postal worker in Indianapolis. Police say the woman was shot about 4 p.m. Monday while she delivered mail on the city’s east side. She died at a hospital. She was identified as 45-year-old Angela Summers. Indianapolis police, the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the shooting. Police provided no information on a possible suspect or whether the shooting was an isolated incident.