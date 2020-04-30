Louisville analytics company looks for new ways to engage employees virtually

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A majority of businesses are having to adjust to a new normal of employees working from home.
Local analytics company EdjAnalytics has 35 employees in seven different states across the U.S.
"We work in a variety of industries from education, to sports to financial industries and beyond," Stacey Langan, EdjAnalytics HR Director, said.
Langan said when the pandemic hit, they wanted to think of ways to keep their employees engaged outside of just talking about the day to day business.
"We just wanted to create some ways for our employees to connect on a more jovial basis," Langan said. "It's just good for their mental health to have a little bit of fun."
Every week they have been doing "happy hour" calls on Zoom, finding different activities to participate in like sharing baby photos and playing board games virtually. This week, they wanted to learn how to make cocktails. They learned the one of their employees's fiance, Jessia Coty, was furloughed from both of her jobs, one of which was being a bartender.
“We thought it would be fun. It’s Derby Week, too, for her to share a bit of her talents from her bartending, and give us a little bit of a mixed drinks tutorial,” Langan said.
Coty said she normally works weekends at a local bar, and weekdays as a certified athletic trainer. She was furloughed from both jobs in mid-March.
“Thursday, Friday, Saturdays I’m working full-time, 40 hours a week, in those three days,” Coty said. “So not having that anymore is a huge halt in everyday things.”
When her fiance's company EdjAnalytics asked her to hop on a Zoom call to teach their employees how to make some cocktails, she realized it would fall during the week of what would have been the Kentucky Derby, so she made the menu Derby-themed.
“I thought, ‘Sure, I haven’t made a cocktail in a month, so why not?’” Coty said.
She sent out a list of cocktails she planned to make and ingredients they would need.
Coty, like thousands of others, keeps thinking about the uncertainty in the service industry.
“It’s a huge social gathering, bars are,” Coty said. “Especially the bar I work at, the large gathering part is a huge part of it. So it’s like when we do open what are our rules going to be? Are we going to bar tend in a mask? Are we going to have more than 50 people in a bar at a time?”
Coty said she’s hoping for the best when it comes to what things will look like when restaurants and bars start to re-open.
