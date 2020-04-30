Louisville glass company thriving thanks to plexiglass barriers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The countdown to reopening Kentucky is on.
May 11 is the first day certain businesses across the state can open their doors again, and some are looking for an added layer of protection against the coronavirus. Gregg Spielberg is trying to provide that protection.
Spielberg is the co-owner of Kentucky Mirror & Plate Glass, a company his great-grandfather created in the 1930s. They've been nestled on Main Street in downtown Louisville ever since that day. Almost 90 years later, the coronavirus has created problems Spielberg has never seen before.
"We're doing everything we can to keep our employees working," Spielberg said. "When we don't have work for them to do here, we have them painting, or cleaning or organizing. We just want to keep our employees."
With business slowed down, Spielberg needed a spark.
Then Luigi Gelsomini called. Gelsomini is the owner of Luigi's Pizzeria down the block from Spielberg's store. Gelsomini was struggling, and needed to reopen his shop. He also needed a barrier between customer and employee. The two business owners collaborated on a new idea.
"[We came up with] a little barrier with some stands on legs out of acrylic that is movable and hopefully won't be a permanent thing," Spielberg said.
Spielberg designed the plexiglass barriers and fitted them to Gelsomini's counter tops. It would be the first of what is now a thriving business.
"[We've gotten calls from] a couple of doctor's offices, lawyers, different restaurants," Spielberg said. "It's been really a nice thing, and it's been a good thing for my brother and I, because it feels like we're helping in a small way."
Dr. Greg Strull is the most recent customer. He had his oral surgery office fitted for barriers Thursday, and said they've already made a difference.
"[They're] to protect not only patients, but more importantly in this instance, my staff," Strull said. "Because they're the ones who are seeing five, six, seven different people coming in and interacting with them."
As businesses across Louisville, and across the country, get used to the new reality of working from behind the glass, Spielberg said he's happy to be the one making it happen in Louisville.
“We can’t be successful unless everyone else is successful too,” Spielberg said. “We’re all in this together.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.