$1.2M project to close Clark County road until November
By Sarah Jackson | April 30, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 10:55 AM

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A portion of a road in Clark County will be shut down for a $1.2 million improvement project.

Blackiston Mill Road will close from Lewis and Clark Parkway to Altawood Drive on May 4.

During the closure, MAC Construction crews will be working to install a new storm drainage system, sidewalks, ADA compliant curb ramps, paving and widening.

Drivers will still be able to access businesses, but the road will be closed to all thru traffic.

A detour will follow Lewis and Clark Boulevard to Green Tree Boulevard to Broadway Street/Green Tree North to Potters Lane.

The closure is expected to last until mid-November.

