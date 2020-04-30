$1.2M project to close Clark County road until November

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A portion of a road in Clark County will be shut down for a $1.2 million improvement project.
Blackiston Mill Road will close from Lewis and Clark Parkway to Altawood Drive on May 4.
During the closure, MAC Construction crews will be working to install a new storm drainage system, sidewalks, ADA compliant curb ramps, paving and widening.
Drivers will still be able to access businesses, but the road will be closed to all thru traffic.
A detour will follow Lewis and Clark Boulevard to Green Tree Boulevard to Broadway Street/Green Tree North to Potters Lane.
The closure is expected to last until mid-November.
