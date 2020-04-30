Meals delivered to EMS workers on front lines of pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group honored the first responders working hard on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisville Thursday. EMS workers were fed for free thanks to the Ancient Order of Hibernian Hero Relief Initiative.
The group behind Louisville’s St Patrick’s Day Parade ordered about 50 meals from the Celtic Pig on Main Street Thursday afternoon.
The parade was one of the first major events to be canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. So, the Hibernians are taking the money raised for this year’s parade and using it to buy meals for first responders at local restaurants.
The group plans to feed all the city department workers and hospital employees by the time it’s done.
