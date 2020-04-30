More COVID-19 testing, call for long-term change for African American community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – More than 400 people signed up to get tested at a COVID-19 drive-thru Thursday.
The site was set up at the Louisville Urban League Headquarters on West Broadway and was a partnership with Norton Healthcare.
Organizers of the testing site said when Kentucky beats COVID-19 they hope the new normal includes changes for the African American community. Changes that remove the disproportions hitting the black community during the pandemic.
NBC reported, out of 14 states African Americans accounted for one-third of the cases but make up 18 percent of the population.
Leaders said when you zoom into the communities the numbers show it has something to do with a lack of resources.
“You have to think about how redlining and lack of investment have impacted how and what we see in these communities and some of the health outcomes,” Louisville Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds said. “This isn’t really about a lifestyle change its about societal structure.”
The Louisville Urban League testing site allowed for walk-ups for people who do not have cars. The location in west Louisville had a purpose.
"This community is very under invested in so if you think about food deserts and opportunity deserts there are so many things like this in communities across the country,” Reynolds said.
Saundra and Theodore King said they have lived through the struggles of an under invested community. They got tested because Saundra King was at risk after just beating another disease and said she has more life to live.
"I want to keep my money going for a while,” Saundra King said. “I don’t want to give it to my kids.”
NBC research stated in 2018 nearly 12 percent of the U.S. population lived in poverty and African Americans made up more than 20 percent of that group, followed by Hispanics then Native Americans. That means less access to live healthy lifestyles.
When a pandemic hits, it brings those communities to the frontlines of risk.
"That’s a shame it really is,” Theodore King said.
Organizers said about 400 people signed up to get tested Thursday for free. Testing is a step but to prevent illness and death during a health issue, Reynolds said long-term change is needed.
“This is just one more band-aid,” Reynolds said. “We have to change things in our community and in our society.”
Although the testing site did focus on the African American community, organizers said everyone should have the opportunity to get tested for COVID-19.
