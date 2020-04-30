Parents juggling work, childcare as Kentucky daycares remain closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has laid out what industries will likely be able to open in May as the Commonwealth continues to battle coronavirus. Childcare facilities were not included in the first phase of the reopening process.
Beshear said he hopes to have a June solution for parents when it comes to daycare, but didn't want to open facilities too early and risk spreading the virus. That decision has some frustrated, as parents are forced to choose between going to work or staying home to watch their children.
At Bright Start Childcare and Preschool in Jeffersontown, the doors are closed but owner Christie Wolfe is still getting calls daily.
"I encourage them that we're ready to go," Wolfe said. "We're willing to do whatever we need to do to be open. We just have to wait for that go ahead."
For some parents, the fact that childcare remains closed is presenting a challenge.
Jessica Lankford of Louisville has two kids - one going into middle school and a 3-year-old who typically would be in daycare.
"So, I'm juggling, I want to work, I want to do that, but I want to give him the attention he needs," Lankford said.
Lankford said her toddler requires a lot hands on attention and, while she is working from home, she's had to do her most pressing professional duties during nap time.
"If he's up, it's not [happening]," Lankford joked. "I mean he locked me out of the house last week because I tried to take a phone call from a client."
Lankford wasn’t surprised to hear daycares wouldn’t be opening in May, adding she’s planning on watching her children through the summer if necessary. Wolfe said for her the news was tough to hear.
"Very discouraged by the announcement, especially as we see other things are beginning to get the go ahead to start doing business again," Wolfe said. "We know how many we had enrolled when we left, but, every week that goes by, it's just harder and harder to try to even guess on how many children we're able to even serve, when we are able to open back up again."
Wolfe said the industry groups that represent childcare facilities are working on a plan to submit to the governor in hopes of reopening soon.
