Parents and kids hoping for day camps will have to wait

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many local businesses owners waited patiently to hear if they were in the first phases of Governor Beshear's reopening plan. While hair salons able to open in May, many other businesses like restaurants are not. We spoke with the owner of a business that thrives this time of year, but doesn't have the green light yet.
As virtual school is wrapping up kids will be stuck inside with nothing to do. Parents who rely on daily summer camps are disappointed they weren't on the list. Businesses like Abigail Academy, which offers weekly camps and birthday parties, tuned in to Governor Andy Beshear's Wednesday press conference.
"Yes, we were very motivated to listen in, because we wanted to be part of this phase plan," said Abbey Mueller, founder of Abigail Academy.
Their COVID-19 plan of action was ready with small groups in shifts for social distancing, separate tables for cooking camps, gloves, sanitizer and hand washing stations.
"We know working with children for 13 years," Mueller said, "we are equipped to do it safely."
Mueller is hopeful that by the end of June or early July they'll get the thumbs up to reopen. But Mueller said when she gets it, the Governor must go slow so we don't end up where we started.
"I feel he has everybody's best interest at heart," Mueller said.
Megan Theisen is a mother who agrees with that, but she hopes they find out something soon.
"We're just trying to make an alternate plan if camps don't open," Theisen said.
Theisen's daughter, Audrey, age 5, was looking forward to confidence or fashion camp at Abigail Academy. Theisen and her husband are working from home and are worried about all children badly needing a break from the house.
"I think this is really taking a toll on the kids," Theisen said, "They are used to being social. It's such critical developmental ages and they need to be outside or engaged with kids and people whose skill set is to help enrich their lives."
Mueller is staying positive for her parents and praying businesses that are allowed to start opening in May can follow the rules so businesses like hers will be next in the reopening line.
"It's critical, absolutely critical," Mueller said, "I think the vitality for everyone is based on what happens in this first phase."
The camp is ready for Facetime walk-throughs, online registration, possible curbside pickup and outdoor activities when given the thumbs up. If for some reason the state mandates that camps must stay closed in the summer months, Mueller is ready to provide refunds.
