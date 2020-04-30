Pedestrian killed in Shawnee hit and run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in Shawnee Thursday night.
The crash was reported shortly after at 9:30 p.m. on 41st Street north of West Broadway.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said a man was hit by a car that appeared to drag him several feet before the driver left the area. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are working to determine what the suspect’s car looks like.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line immediately at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.