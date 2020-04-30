Picking The Virtual Triple Crown Showdown

From the one post, Affirmed has got to zoom out of the gate so jockey Steve Cauthen can get him in a front-running position. There’s so much speed in this race! Nearly all the runners want to be close to or on the lead. Justify from his outside post 12 needs to fire early on. Ron Turcotte, aboard Secretariat, finds a spot alongside Affirmed and they are one-two under the wire for the first time. And the speedy Seattle Slew flanks Secretariat in third place. Victor Espinoza urges American Pharoah to keep up with the trio.