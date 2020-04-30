Restaurants start planning for in-dining without set date for reopening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The dining room is sitting empty at Bourbons Bistro on Frankfort Avenue. It’s a weird sight, especially on the week of the Kentucky Derby.
Inside the restaurant’s kitchen, things are still busy.
"We're trying to maintain some of our quality dishes," Executive Chef Jereme McFarland. "Trying to keep a couple of the popular items on the menu- the salmon dish. You know, keep it nice. Keep it Bourbon's Bistro."
McFarland said the weirdest part is the empty bar.
"I've been here 6 years I've never seen the bar empty," he said pointing at the shelves behind the bar. "We have 130 plus bourbons on at all times. Just for safety concerns we took it all and locked it in the basement."
As Governor Beshear laid out Phase 1 of reopening, restaurants weren’t on the menu.
"I just hope our restaurant has the strength to make it through," McFarland said. "A lot of restaurants won't."
Bourbon’s Bistro is taking curbside orders on a limited menu on their website and selling bottles of Bourbon.
"We did a Four Roses pick the other day," McFarland said. "It was our 15th year as a restaurant and our 25th barrel. We sold 58 bottles in like 2 hours. That right there alone can save us."
Bourbon's Bistro, like many restaurants, is starting to formulate a plan for reopening.
"Obviously we've still got at least a month to go," McFarland said. "We always try to maintain a high quality, sanitary kitchen. Eighteen months of health code for us is a 98, a 99 and currently we're at a 100. So we will maintain all of that."
He told WAVE 3 News they are in the early stages of figuring out how to space out tables and bar stools to be six-feet apart, adding hands-free paper towel and soap dispensers and possibly having to limit party sizes.
“We’re going to do what we’ve always done and do it better,” McFarland said. “We’re going to adhere to all the CDC regulations, all the local, state and health code regulations.”
