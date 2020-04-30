1 shot in Bon Air neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot in the Bon Air neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 2300 block of Terrier Court around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The victim as taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mitchell.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
