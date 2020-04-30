Southern Indiana police charged with felony misconduct

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - While on paid leave and under investigation by Indiana State Police, the police chief of Georgetown, Indiana has resigned from his post and is charged with misconduct.
Dennis Kunkel had been on paid administrative leave since September 11, 2019 while being investigated for financial misconduct. The investigation started after the Georgetown Town Council received allegations and evidence of the misconduct.
ISP Detective Craig Starr was assisted in an investigation into the allegations against Starr by a forensic examiner from the Indiana State Board of Accounts. Their findings revealed that more than $8,000 in tow-in fees, meant to be deposited to the Georgetown clerk-treasurer by Kunkel, were never sent in.
Thursday, Kunkel was charged with official misconduct, which is a Level 6 Felony, as well as misdemeanor counts of failure to deposit public funds and conversion.
Kunkel submitted his resignation on April 24.
The town council says they are moving forward in the search for a replacement.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.