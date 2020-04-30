Southern Indiana police chief under investigation resigns

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - While on paid leave and under investigation by Indiana State Police, the police chief of Georgetown, Indiana has resigned from his post.
Dennis Kunkel had been on paid administrative leave since September 11, 2019 while being investigated for financial misconduct. The investigation started after the Georgetown Town Council received allegations and evidence of the misconduct.
Kunkel submitted his resignation on April 24. The town council says they are moving forward in the search for a repalcement.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.