Southern Indiana police chief under investigation resigns

Dennis Kunkel resigned as police chief of Georgetown, Indiana on April 24, 2020. He had been on paid leave since September 2019 while under investigation for financial misconduct. (Source: News and Tribune)
By Charles Gazaway | April 30, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 3:15 PM

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - While on paid leave and under investigation by Indiana State Police, the police chief of Georgetown, Indiana has resigned from his post.

Dennis Kunkel had been on paid administrative leave since September 11, 2019 while being investigated for financial misconduct. The investigation started after the Georgetown Town Council received allegations and evidence of the misconduct.

Kunkel submitted his resignation on April 24. The town council says they are moving forward in the search for a repalcement.

