Stephen Foster Story cancels 2020 summer season

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Organizers of the Stephen Foster Story say the COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to cancel the 2020 summer season.
The Stephen Foster Drama Association said the decision to cancel performances was made based on the current Kentucky guidelines in place to deal with the crisis.
“Our pride in the legacy of the Stephen Foster Drama Association and our community is the driving force behind this decision. We have considered several different scenarios to avoid the loss of our 2020 season, but none allow us to remain financially stable while adhering to the state guidelines. Right now we have to make this difficult sacrifice to protect the legacy of The Stephen Foster Story for the next generation.” said Executive Artistic Director Johnny Warren.
“This is even more difficult when you consider the amount of effort and support it has taken over the past two years following the state’s closure of the amphitheater. For the first time in 62 years, Kentucky’s Official Outdoor Musical will not be performed and that is heartbreaking. However, our highest priority has to be the safety of our local, national, and international audiences, our employees, and our community. We hope you will join us again when we re-open in 2021.”
The cancellations also include Mamma Mia! and the Live at the Park Concert Series. Those who have purchased tickets for the 2020 productions can exchange them for tickets during the 2021 season, request a refund of your ticket purchase, or make a tax-deductible donation of the ticket purchase amount to The Stephen Foster Drama Association.
Instructions for ticket holders are available by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.