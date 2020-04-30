TARC asking for opinions on possible route changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC is proposing route changes and wants the community’s input.
TARC officials said nearly half of its routes are empty and the issue occurred before the coronavirus pandemic.
“A huge majority of TARC riders (97 percent) use barely half of its current routes – a fact that existed prior to the current COVID-19 pandemic”, TARC co-executive director Margaret Handmaker said. “With almost half of our routes being little used by the community, these proposed changes reflect TARC’s strategy to invest where our passengers are.”
The company is trying to save money by adjusting certain routes and possibly getting rid of LouLift circulators.
The following three phases were sent in a press release:
- Phase A: Proposed changes include discontinuing the LouLift circulators (routes 01 & 77), local route 62, circulator 96, and all express routes (except 61X, 67X, & 78X).
- Phase B: Proposed changes include discontinuing local route 82, remaining express routes (exceptions from Phase A), circulators 52 and 75, and local route 22.
- Phase C: Proposed changes include temporary frequency adjustments to the Dixie Rapid BRT (route 10). However, BRT service frequency will remain at 15 minutes weekdays, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
TARC said detailed information would be posted by May 6. Public comment meetings on the proposed changes will take place online at 5:30 p.m. May 13 and noon May 18, via Zoom.
Public comments also may be submitted by email to PublicComment@ridetarc.org.
For more details, click here.
If approved, the first changes are expected to start on Aug. 9.
