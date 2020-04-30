UofL, JCTC presidents hopeful to bring students back to classrooms in fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi and Jefferson Community and Technical College President Dr. Ty Handy are both hopeful that students will be back in classrooms for the upcoming fall semester.
In the meantime, they’re encouraging college students to stay involved, as they fear this could be a time that leads to higher dropout rates in higher education.
Right now, all classes at both schools are online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Handy said Thursday that 40 percent of JCTC students already were taking online classes, so the transition to full online learning went smoothly.
Now, the focus for both JCTC and UofL is keeping students enrolled and engaged without all the resources they’d typically have available.
“Learning is being impacted right now for our K through 12 and college students,” said Marland Cole, Executive Director of Evolve502, a group that aims to remove barriers typically involved with getting a college education. "And so the equity gaps that were in existence before are even more apparent.”
Bendapudi and Handy are both encouraging students not to let these obstacles stop the students who are at risk of dropping out, because there are better opportunities ahead.
“As we come out of this crisis we are going to be in a position of opportunity for so many people,” Handy said. "And if they can develop just a few more skills just to get a little more in their toolkit they’re going to be so much better prepared not only to re-enter this economy but to help safeguard themselves from the next issue that comes down the pike.”
Bendapudi shared the same sentiment, as thousands of Kentuckians continue to file for unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When there’s a recession is the best time to stay in school, so that you’re ready when the boom starts back up again," Bendapudi said.
UofL still has a number of students on campus, so they have access to technology they need.
