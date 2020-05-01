2 arrested in Hardin County murder

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman have been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Hardin County home.
Kentucky State Police were sent to a home in the 300 block of Wise Lane Thursday afternoon after a call from Elizabethtown police about a possible homicide. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives found the victim, Kathy Erbelding, 63, of Elizabethtown, dead from an apparent gunshot wound..
Troopers arrested Jacob Harley Lugmayer, 27, of Radcliff, and Krystal Aileen Erbelding, 33, of Elizabethtown. Both are charged with murder, robbery and abuse of a corpse. Lugmayer has been additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Both have been booked into the Hardin County Detention Center to await arrignment.
KSP says the case remains under investigation and have not released a motive.
