Behind the Forecast: Asperitas clouds - The sky’s rolling waves

How asperitas clouds form is still being researched. The current hypothesis is that their rippling appearance is connected to the aftermath of thunderstorms; however, they have been seen in calmer weather. There is a theory that asperitas clouds form when mammatus clouds (which look like udders hanging in the sky because of rising and falling air) drop into areas of the atmosphere where there is wind shear (a change in wind direction with height, which leads to the wave-like appearance and motion.