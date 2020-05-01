Beshear says hundreds are signing up for coronavirus testing, then not showing up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday said that while the state is growing its coronavirus testing capacity, hundreds of people are not showing up for their appointments.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said that at the state’s four Kroger testing sites in Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green and Owensboro, at least 400 people were no shows this week.
“If you sign up, please make sure you go and get tested,” the governor said. “(Fortunately), we were able to fill some of those.”
Beshear said that as of 4 p.m. Friday, the Louisville Kroger site tested 1,457 people, the Lexington site tested 1,612, the Bowling Green site tested 1,125 and the Owensboro site tested 934 people. In all this week, more than 5,100 people were tested at the four Kroger locations.
“That shows how significantly we are ramping up our capacity,” Beshear said.
Too, a Lexington-area Walgreens store tested 848 people this week.
“We think we can get close to 30,000 tests a week, which would be a good place to be in to make sure we are helping those who are symptomatic, that we are protecting our first responders and our health care workers, that we are testing the general public ... and that we also have a connection to employers as they come back online,” Beshear said.
Also Friday, Beshear confirmed 177 new coronavirus cases, and eight more deaths. Those updates push the state totals to 4,879 and 248, respectively.
The governor also shared some noteworthy statistics:
+ 57,648 Kentuckians have been tested
+ 1,411 have been hospitalized; 334 are currently hospitalized
+ 652 have been in an ICU; 178 are currently in an ICU
+ 1,752 residents have recovered
