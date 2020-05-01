C-130s fly over Kentucky honoring health care workers, first responders

C-130s fly over Kentucky honoring health care workers, first responders
Two C-130s flew over Kentucky honoring health care workers and first responders on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | May 1, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 9:52 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A tribute to health care workers and first responders reached across the state Friday as two C-130 planes from the Kentucky Air National Guard did flyovers for front line workers.

The National Guard honored the people fighting the coronavirus, like healthcare workers and first responders, with the flyover.

They departed from Louisville just before 3 p.m. and returned around 5:30 p.m.

The return flight flew over UofL Hospital where many workers were outside to see the flight.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.