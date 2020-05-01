Daughter advocates for dad’s in-person last rites

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When patients enter a hospital these days, they’re alone. Their loved ones aren’t allowed to visit because of the social distancing requirements.
A Louisville woman on Friday told WAVE 3 News that her father, a Catholic who is fighting for his life, may not be able to receive his last rites by a priest in person.
Leisha said there was nothing else on the Lord’s day but going church. Similar to receiving communion at Mass, receiving the Anointing of the Sick, or last rites, is a crucial sacrament for a Catholic. Leisha said she’s awaiting a phone call from the hospital, and hopes it comes with closure.
“(There) is a card that Catholics carry in case they have to face death,” Leisha told WAVE 3 News as she held onto the card, and read from it. “'In case of emergency, call a priest.'”
Leisha said she’s been worried since her father, Homer, underwent triple bypass surgery. When the anesthesia wore off, doctors said they thought Homer had a stroke, and had to be put back under.
“I pray every day, that if he does pass, before he passes that he has the opportunity to have a priest come into his room and give him his final rites,” Leisha said.
The no-visitors safety guidelines also include priests who aren’t chaplains at the hospital where her father is receiving care. The chaplain may be the only option.
However, Leisha said she doesn’t believe that’s enough. She and her parents built their lives around their faith and want to honor that, even to her father’s final moments.
“Church on Sundays, good times, bad times, I remember Easter egg hunts,” Leisha said. “It’s hard to think back fondly when you’ve got this weight of what’s going on, on your shoulders."
Leisha said she wants to see change, so that a priest can be in person to give her father his last rites. But she’s also thinking of other Catholics going through the same situation.
“He’s not perfect,” Leisha said. “I’m not trying to claim he was either, but he deserves the right that is promised him for being a Catholic."
According to the hospital where Leisha’s father is, the family has an option to use video for the priest to anoint him, but won’t be allowed in person.
