1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Preston Hwy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person died and two others were injured after a vehicle crashed into a pole on Preston Highway.
The crash was reported in the 8000 block of Preston Highway around 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Dodge Charger was going south on Preston Highway at a high rate of speed, lost control, went off the road and hit a utility police. Mitchell said all three people who were inside the vehicle were ejected.
A passenger in the rear of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and a front seat passenger were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries. The front seat passenger suffered serious injuries and is expected to survive, Mitchell said.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.
