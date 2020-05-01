Fischer confirms 90 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Friday announced 90 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the Jefferson County total to 1,365.
Fischer also reported five more deaths related to the virus that has killed tens of thousands of people worldwide this year. Jefferson County has now lost 96 people to the coronavirus.
Two 90-year-old patients were among those who died, as well as an 81-year-old woman, a 69-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man.
Fischer also said 698 Kentuckians are recovering.
The mayor said there have been eight new diagnoses of the coronavirus among Metro Corrections staff.
“That’s a significant material bump for us,” Fischer said, adding that 125 LMDC inmates have been tested. One hundred twenty two of those results have come back negative; the other three are pending.
Fischer said that of the city’s 23 first responders who have tested positive, 10 are back at work and 13 are recovering at home.
On a beautiful afternoon in Louisville, Fischer addressed the horse in the room. Friday was supposed to be Oaks Day at Churchill Downs, and Saturday was supposed to be Derby Day. Both events were canceled weeks ago when it became clear that the coronavirus would become a global crisis.
“Nobody wanted to do that but it obviously had to be done,” Fischer said.
The mayor also extended the city’s state of emergency again, this time until June 1.
