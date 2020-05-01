Food service workers honored on School Lunch Heroes Day

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Greater Clark County Schools are still making sure their students are getting fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents can pull up to different locations three days of the week and get enough food for their children for the week. At the site at Pleasant Ridge Elementary, food service workers were dressed the part of heroes Friday.
Pleasant Ridge is one of multiple places parents can find this service for their kids within the school system. As part of School Lunch Heroes Day, a few different students even brought some gifts for the workers. It was a mutual appreciation.
"Just for our families to come in and show their their appreciation, it helps us to keep going and continue to do what we're doing," said GCCS Food Services Director Natalie Turner. "It's so much fun to see the kids."
Turner, dressed in a cape and a Superman t-shirt, said the kids and parents she came across were also grateful for the interation.
"They're dressed up in costumes kind of like myself today," she said, "and we're not afraid to get out there and make people smile right now."
Students were also able to pick up homework packets.
Members of the food services team were also very appreciative of the help they got from members of the National Guard at each of the sites this happened at on Friday.
