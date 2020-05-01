FORECAST: A beautiful Friday is underway

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm weather for Friday and Saturday
- Scattered T-Storms Develop Sunday Isolated
- Strong T-Storms Possible Sunday Afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine expected this Friday. Temperatures will take quite the jump from the chilly 40s to lower 70s this afternoon.
A dry evening is expected before a warm front moves in overnight. A brief shower or batch of sprinkles may develop with its passage; most will stay dry.
Saturday does look be a warm and mainly dry day for much of WAVE Country. There will be a trigger along our northern counties in Indiana for an afternoon t-storm.
Expect highs 80 or higher across Kentucky, the 70s for Southern Indiana. Any downpours to the north will fade early in the evening. Most of the area will remain dry and warm as clouds increase. Lows are expected to only drop into the 60.
Scattered thunderstorms will develop early Sunday near or north of I-64. They will fade with the new development of thunderstorms expected in the afternoon south of I-64.
