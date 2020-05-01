FORECAST: Beautiful Today, storms Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some scattered clouds to start the day will give way to a mostly sunny sky with warm temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Most of the area will remain dry and warm Tonight as clouds increase. Lows are expected to only drop into the 60s.
Storms will move into part of southern Indiana Sunday morning, but the main round of storms that impacts most areas will be in the afternoon. Some of those storms could be strong. Highs will be in the 70s. Thunderstorms will push south of our area Sunday night, leaving temperatures to fall back into the 50s.
Most of Monday will be dry under a mostly sunny sky. By Monday night into Tuesday showers and a few storms return to the area.
