FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend, but a stormy Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warm front is on the move and a few showers will be possible, especially to our north, overnight. Temperatures will stay mild in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
The First Saturday in May will come with partly sunny skies and very warm temperatures. Southern Indiana in the upper 70s and lower 80s across Kentucky.
Most of the area will remain dry and warm as clouds increase on Saturday night. Lows are expected to only drop into the 60s.
On Sunday, some morning thunderstorms are possible in Central Indiana and even down toward Seymour. The main round of storms that impacts most areas will be in the afternoon. Some of those storms could be strong. Highs will be in the 70s.
