IN Gov. Holcomb announces 5 stage plan to get state back on track

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state is ready to move ahead in a "measured-way."
The Governor said they would use four principles to get our state back on track.
Here are the four principles:
1. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days
2. The state retains its surge capacity for critical care beds and ventilators
3. The state retains the ability to test all Hoosiers who are COVID-19 symptomatic, as well as healthcare workers, essential workers, first responders, and others as delineated on the ISDH website
4. Health officials have systems in place to contact all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and complete contact tracing
According to the Back on Track Indiana website, as the state lifts restrictions and more people return to work, visit a store or restaurant, and participate in more activities, the number of COVID-19 cases will increase.
They say if we cannot meet these principles, all or portions of the state may need to pause on moving forward, or we may return to an earlier stage of the governor’s stay-at-home order.
Governor Holcomb laid out a five-stage roadmap to get the entire state back on track by July 4. However, that date is subject to change.
Here are the Governor’s five stages:
Stage 1 - Where we are now
- Elective procedures permitted as of April 27; one person may accompany the patient for services
- Essential manufacturing, construction, infrastructure, government, business, healthcare, and other critical businesses and operations open as outlined in Executive Order 20-22
- Essential retail businesses providing necessities of life such as grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware, building materials, and more open as outlined in EO 20-22
- Restaurants and bars with food service may offer carryout, curbside, and delivery services
- Retail stores may offer call-in or online ordering with curbside pickup and delivery
- State parks are open
- Golf courses are open
- Campgrounds are closed except for permanent RV and cabin residents
- State government operations continue without public access to buildings
- Only essential travel is allowed
- Social gatherings with no more than 10 people are allowed
- K-12 school buildings are closed and all activities are canceled until June 30
Stage 2 - May 4
(Local governments can impose guidelines that are more strict than the state recommendations)
- Hoosiers 65 and over and those with high-risk health conditions should remain at home whenever possible. This is the population that is most vulnerable to the coronavirus
- Recommend that residents wear face coverings in public settings. Residents also should continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene
- Social gatherings of 25 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time. This limit applies to such events as wedding receptions, birthday parties, Mother’s Day gatherings, and others where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time
- Essential travel restrictions are lifted; local non-essential travel allowed
- Continue remote work whenever possible
Religious services
Beginning May 8, religious services (statewide – no exceptions) may convene inside places of worship. Updated guidance will be coming.
A religious service will need to comply with social distancing - seating spaced apart. It is recommended for people to wear face coverings.
Churches will not be subject to the 25 people social gathering limitation.
They are encouraged to conduct as many activities as possible virtually and potentially add more services to allow for smaller groups.
WHAT OPENS
- Manufacturers, industrial operations, and other infrastructure that has not been in operation may open following OSHA and CDC guidelines. General guidance for these industries may be found in this document
- About half of the state’s Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will open with services by appointment only; the remainder of branches will continue to open over the next two weeks
- Public libraries may open according to their own policies and CDC guidelines
- County and local governments will make decisions based on their policies and CDC guidelines
- Retail and commercial businesses, including those that have been open for the necessities of life during previous executive orders, may operate at 50% of capacity. Examples include apparel, furniture, jewelry, and liquor stores that have been operating as curbside or delivery only
- Shopping malls may open at 50% capacity with indoor common areas at 25% capacity
- Those who work in office settings are encouraged to continue to work remotely whenever possible but may return to offices in small waves
WHAT OPENS
These business sectors may open a week after the start of Stage 2
- Personal services, such as hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors. By appointment only with operational limitations. Employees must wear face coverings, work stations must be spaced to meet social distancing guidelines, and other requirements must be met. Customers should wear face coverings to the extent possible
- Restaurants and bars that serve food may open at 50% capacity with operational limitations. Bar seating will be closed with no live entertainment. Servers and kitchen staff must wear face covering
- State government executive branch offices will begin limited public services, and employees will begin to return to offices in small waves
- Boating is permitted, but boaters must follow social distancing guidelines
- Visitors to beaches and shorelines must adhere to the social gathering policy and social distancing guidelines
WHAT REMAINS CLOSED
- Individuals are not allowed to visit patients in assisted living/nursing home facilities
- Bars and nightclubs
- Gyms, fitness centers, community centers, and like facilities
- Cultural, entertainment, sports venues, and tourism
- This includes museums, zoos, festivals, parades, concerts, fairs, sports arenas, movie theaters, bowling alleys, aquariums, theme parks, recreational sports leagues and tournaments, and like facilities
- Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, amusement parks whether indoors or outside, tourist sites, water parks, and social clubs
- Congregate settings for seniors, adult daycares remain closed through at least May 31
- Casino operations
- Community swimming pools, public and private
- Residential and day camps
- Campgrounds, except for those living permanently in RVs or cabins
Stage 3 - May 24
- Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should limit exposure at work and in their communities
- Continue remote work when possible
- Face coverings are recommended
- Social gatherings of up to 100 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time
- Nursing homes remain closed to visitors; nursing home guidance will continue to be evaluated
- No travel restrictions
WHAT OPENS
- Retail stores and malls may move to 75% of capacity while maintaining social distancing
- Mall common areas, such as food courts and sitting areas, are limited to 50% capacity
- Gyms and fitness centers may open with restrictions.
- Class sizes and equipment must be spaced to accommodate social distancing. Limited class sizes. Equipment must be cleaned after each use, and employees are required to wear face coverings
- Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, and similar facilities may open with social distancing guidelines in place
- Community pools may open according to CDC guidance
- Campgrounds may open with social distancing limitations and sanitation precautions
- Movie theaters may open at 50% capacity; some theater companies have identified specific hygiene and social distancing guidelines
- The CDC will provide guidance about day camps and overnight camps
WHAT REMAINS CLOSED
- Bars and nightclubs
- Cultural, entertainment, and sports venues
- K-12 facilities and activities
Stage 4 - June 14
- Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious at work and in their communities
- Continue remote work as needed
- Face coverings are optional
- Social gatherings of up to 250 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time
- Nursing homes remain closed to visitors; nursing homes guidance will continue to be evaluated
WHAT OPENS
- State government building access restrictions will be lifted
- Professional office building employees may resume work at full capacity
- Retail stores and malls open at full capacity with social distancing guidelines in place
- Dining room service may open at 75% capacity
- Bar seating in restaurants may open at 50% capacity
- Bars and nightclubs may open at 50% capacity adhering to social distancing guidelines
- Cultural, entertainment, and tourism businesses may open at 50% capacity. This includes museums, zoos, bowling alleys, aquariums, and like facilities
- Recreational sports leagues and tournaments may resume
- The CDC will provide guidance about day camps and overnight camps
- Large venues may open with adherence to social gatherings guidelines
- Amusement parks, water parks, and like facilities may open at 50% capacity; reservations will be required to limit the number of customers at any one time
WHAT REMAINS CLOSED
- Large events, such as conventions, sports events, fairs, festivals, and parades
Stage 5 - July 4
- Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious at work and in their communities
- Remote work optional
- Face coverings are optional
- Social gatherings of over 250 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time
- Nursing home guidance will continue to be evaluated
- K-12 school operations to be determined
WHAT OPENS
- Retail stores and malls may operate at full capacity
- Restaurants, bars, and nightclubs may operate at full capacity
- Personal services may open at full capacity
- Restrictions are lifted at gyms and fitness facilities
- Conventions, sports events, fairs, festivals, the state fair, and like events may resume
- Restrictions are lifted at amusement parks, water parks, and like facilities. Social distancing guidelines should be maintained
- The CDC will provide guidance about day camps and overnight camps
