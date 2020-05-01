Horse shows up to Churchill Downs to pay respects to Barbaro statue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some never got the memo that Kentucky Derby 146 has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. In fact, a horse showed up to Churchill Downs Friday for what would have been The Kentucky Oaks.
Well, kind of.
A person in a horse suit showed up to the track to pay respects to the Barbaro statue while showing a little emotion for what would have been.
They then improvised and ran a race of their own around the statue before two ladies donning traditional Derby hats handed the “horse” roses to spread a little Derby cheer.
