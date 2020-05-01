Jeffersonville boutique owner counting days until re-opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb unveiled his plan to re-open the state of Indiana. During a news conference, Holcomb said retail and commercial business would open at 50 percent capacity on May 11.
While Holcomb made his announcement, Sharon Bowen was inside Blessings on Spring, her boutique on Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville. Bowen and her business partner spent Friday wrapping pickup orders from the boutique’s wood shop, while brainstorming ways to re-brand their store.
Because of the coronavirus, Blessings on Spring has been closed since March 19th.
“It’s been very difficult," Bowen said. "It’s been sad. It’s been lifeless down here.”
March Madness and the Kentucky Derby have been either canceled or postponed, leaving Bowen with inventory that hasn’t been sold.
“When I first came down after we closed down, it was very difficult to walk through the door and just see everything that I had purchased and wasn’t going to sell," Bowen said. "Everything was just put on hold.”
Bowen’s business won’t be on hold much longer thanks to Holcomb. She has almost two weeks to reorganize the store and prepare for what will be her first day back open since March 19.
“It will be a joyful day," Bowen said. "It will be a joyful day. And I’m sure that all my regulars wh have not been able to come will be here ready for the doors to open.”
For more details on Indiana’s re-opening, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.