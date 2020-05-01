Kentucky Oaks Call to the Post plays on despite no race

Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. is home of the Kentucky Derby. (Source: churchilldowns.com)
By Shellie Sylvestri | May 1, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 10:37 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite the Kentucky Oaks being postponed until September, the Churchill Downs bugler still delivered the Call to the Post on Friday.

The call happened at what would have been the 6:10 p.m. post time for the race.

Churchill Downs employees encouraged neighbors to step outside and cheer from their porches.

They’ll do it again Saturday night for Derby. Post time is at 6:50 p.m.

WAVE 3 News will be broadcasting a throwback at race time: the start of American Pharoah’s triple crown win.

