Kentucky Oaks Call to the Post plays on despite no race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite the Kentucky Oaks being postponed until September, the Churchill Downs bugler still delivered the Call to the Post on Friday.
The call happened at what would have been the 6:10 p.m. post time for the race.
Churchill Downs employees encouraged neighbors to step outside and cheer from their porches.
They’ll do it again Saturday night for Derby. Post time is at 6:50 p.m.
WAVE 3 News will be broadcasting a throwback at race time: the start of American Pharoah’s triple crown win.
