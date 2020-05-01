Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Health official: Public pools shouldn't open due to virus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's top public health official has splashed cold water on opening public pools because of the coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Steven Stack said Thursday that public pools should stay closed at least through early summer. He mentioned the inability to maintain social distancing guidelines needed to help contain the virus as a reason for keeping public pools closed. Stack is Kentucky's public health commissioner. Meanwhile, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 174 more coronavirus cases in Kentucky. That raises the statewide total to more than 4,700 since the pandemic began. The governor reported five more virus-related deaths.
COLD CASE SLAYING
Kentucky State Police seek public's help in cold case
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in an effort to solve a 30-year-old slaying. Police say the body of 29-year-old Sharon Elaine Charles Long was found strangled on March 30, 1990 near the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Grant County. Police said she was last seen by her husband the previous evening at a truck stop in Boone County about 30 miles north of where she was found. Police said on Thursday that the investigation is active and that anyone with information should contact detectives.
APPEALS JUDGE
Newest member of Kentucky Court of Appeals being sworn in
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The newest member of the Kentucky Court of Appeals will be sworn in by video link with the event available online for the public to watch. J. Christopher McNeill was appointed last week to serve from the westernmost district of 24 counties. McNeill succeeds Justice Christopher Shea Nickell, who was elected to the state Supreme Court in November. The Administrative Office of the Courts said in a news release that the swearing-in can be seen on the Kentucky Court of Justice YouTube site.
AMISH CHILDREN KILLED-BUGGY ACCIDENT
Police: 4 Amish children killed, 1 missing in buggy accident
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say four children died, and one is missing, after a horse and buggy carrying an Amish family was swept away while trying to cross a low-water bridge over a flooded creek. Kentucky State Police say all six people were swept away when the buggy overturned in the muddy brown water in Bath County. Police say the adult in the buggy was able to reach the bank of the stream and call for help. Four bodies were found Wednesday and personnel from multiple agencies are still searching for the last missing child.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-UNEMPLOYMENT
Nearly 600,000 Kentuckians seek jobless aid in 6 weeks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Labor Department says nearly 91,000 Kentucky residents applied for unemployment benefits last week. The total is down from the prior week. But it's a grim reminder that the coronavirus continues to inflict economic damage even as the governor rolls out plans to gradually kick start commerce. The number of laid-off Kentucky workers seeking jobless assistance in the past six weeks swelled to nearly 600,000. That's about 30% of the state’s civilian workforce. The global pandemic has forced a cross-section of Kentucky employers to close their doors and slash their workforces.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-REVENUE
Kentucky faces budget shortfalls as its economy staggers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A report says Kentucky's state government faces a revenue shortfall that could approach $500 million in the current fiscal year. The report details the impact the coronavirus has had on the state's economy and revenue collections. The report says the nosedive in Kentucky's revenue collections is expected to continue into the first half of the next fiscal year, which begins in July. The report from state budget director John Hicks was released Thursday. Gov. Andy Beshear says projected revenue shortfalls pose a “real threat” when public assistance has never been more important in dealing with economic fallout from the pandemic.