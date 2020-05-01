LATEST: Man, victim’s daughter arrested in Hardin County murder

Kentucky State Police were sent to a home in the 300 block of Wise Lane Thursday afternoon after a call from Elizabethtown police about a possible homicide. After obtaining a search warrant and arriving at the home, detectives say Lugmayer ran from the home. Once inside, troopers found the body of Kathy Erbelding, 63, of Elizabethtown, in the basement. Kathy Erbelding was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.