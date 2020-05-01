LATEST: Man, victim’s daughter arrested in Hardin County murder

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The daughter of a Hardin County woman found murdered in her home is one of two people now under arrest in the case.
Jacob Harley Lugmayer, 27, of Radcliff, and Krystal Aileen Erbelding, 33, of Elizabethtown, are charged with murder, robbery and abuse of a corpse. Lugmayer has been additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence. Both have been booked into the Hardin County Detention Center to await arraignment.
Kentucky State Police were sent to a home in the 300 block of Wise Lane Thursday afternoon after a call from Elizabethtown police about a possible homicide. After obtaining a search warrant and arriving at the home, detectives say Lugmayer ran from the home. Once inside, troopers found the body of Kathy Erbelding, 63, of Elizabethtown, in the basement. Kathy Erbelding was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
With help from Elizabethtown police and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Lugmayer and Erbelding were located and placed under arrest.
During an interview with detectives, Lugmayer admitted to trying to dispose of Erbelding’s body. He also said he destroyed his cell phone the tossed it into the woods.
Krystal Erbelding, who is the daughter of Kathy Erbelding, said when she arrived home around Noon she was told by Lugmayer that he had killed her mother. Erbelding said she stayed in the home with her mother’s body until a friend picked her up around 5:30 p.m.
Erbelding admitted to purchasing the gun used in the murder fron a pawn shop in Elizabethtown and withdrawing $700 from her mother’s bank account and putting it into her account.
KSP says the case remains under investigation.
