A 30 pound piece of the moon is up for sale

🌘 'The experience of holding a piece of another world in your hands is something you never forget,' says James Hyslop, our Head of Science & Natural History (@thefineartofscience), of NWA 12691, one of the largest lunar meteorites in existence.⠀ .⠀ Moon rocks are among the rarest substances on Earth. They arrive on Earth after being blasted off the lunar surface by the collision with an asteroid or comet. At 13.5kg (30lbs), NWA 12691 is the fifth largest piece of the Moon on Earth, larger than any returned by the Apollo programme.⠀ .⠀ NWA 12691 — The Fifth Largest Piece Of The Moon On Earth, Lunar Feldspathic Breccia, 13.535kg, Sahara Desert, Western Sahara. Price upon request.⠀ .⠀ 📍 Available via Christie's Books & Science Private Sales. Follow link in bio ⬆️ for our Private Sales Viewing Rooms.