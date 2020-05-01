Southern Indiana businesses look forward to reopening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced his plan to reopen the state Friday. As part of the measured plan, Holcomb said retail and commercial businesses would be able to open at 50 percent capacity on May 11.
Schimpffs Confectionary has been a staple in downtown Jeffersonville for candy for 129 years. Easter is their second biggest holiday, but this year they took a big hit.
“Easter season was devastating for us,” Warren Schimpff said. “We did 10 to 15 percent of what we would normally have done on Easter.”
The remaining Easter candy is 75 percent off in store.
Schimpff’s has been allowing 8 people inside the store at a time for carry-out only since March. Their deli has been closed, too. They also had to cut 18 employees as manufacturing shut down, but did receive a small business loan and hope that will help.
“Almost every person who comes in says, ‘How are you guys doing?’” Jill Schimpff said. “I say, ‘We’re doing okay.’ [They say], ‘We’re so glad. We’re so glad to see the little guys holding on.’”
She said she knows many small businesses won’t be so lucky. She and Warren are glad to see Governor Holcomb announce a measured plan to reopen the state.
Schimpff's will start providing take out deli sandwiches for three different kinds of sandwiches on Monday, but likely won't allow any in-dining service for a while.
“We don’t know what the future is going to bring for us,” Warren Schimpff said. “We have to do a lot of thinking over the next several weeks, with what the country is doing, what the states are doing, what we feel comfortable doing in protecting our customers.”
They will still ask customers to social distance when inside the store and will continue to limit the number of customers inside the store.
In New Albany, Michelle Chandler, owner of the Second Look Salon and Spa, can't wait to open her doors again.
"We are so excited to get reopened and for all the salons in the area and for Indiana all together to move forward and get past all this," Chandler said.
She closed the salon on March 25, in hopes to reopen in May. After more than 30 years in the business, she said it's been weird to not be cutting hair everyday.
"I've enjoyed being at home and getting things caught up at home, but in the same sense there's no money coming in," Chandler said.
For the past six weeks, Chandler said she hasn't had any income. She wasn't able to get unemployment as an independent contractor until recently, but that money still hasn't come in.
"That's been a little bit of a downfall because your bills keep coming in," Chandler said. "You just try to think positive and keep going forward with it."
She started rescheduling appointments and coincidentally had her first appointments scheduled for May 11.
Governor Holcomb announced salons can reopen at 50 percent capacity and by appointment only on May 11.
"We're very excited to get everything started up," Chandler said. "Between each client we will have to allow a little more time to sanitize so we ask our customers to be patient with us because it's going to be different for everyone."
She's waiting to hear what the state guidelines will be to allow her to reopen, but is thinking about ways to possibly create some barriers between stations.
"We have a thermometer in case we need that," Chandler said.
She added she anticipates having to sanitize surfaces around the salon even more now.
